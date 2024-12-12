Mumbai, December 12: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra, where a Class 9 student allegedly ended her life by jumping into a river in Satara. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening, December 10, in Satar's Dahiwadi. The minor student of a renowned school in Dahiwadi allegedly died by suicide after she jumped into a river in front of her mother.

Police officials said that the deceased student ended her life by jumping into the embankment of the Manganga River on the Dahiwadi-Phaltan road. Free Press Journal reports that a case was registered after the incident. It is also learned that on the same day, the student attended school but left the classroom later, thereby leaving her bag behind. Maharashtra: Kolewadi Gram Sabha in Satara Passes Resolution To Use Ballot Papers in Future Elections, Second Village Rejects EVMs After Markadwadi.

When the teacher realised the student was missing from the classroom, they contacted her mother, who rushed to the school. However, only the student's bag was fond in the school. The mother waited in the school and, at around 5 PM, saw her daughter approaching the school. However, the Class 9 student started running towards Manganga River, fearing her mother's reaction.

Although her mother tried to stop her, the minor girl jumped into the river's embankment. Hearing the woman's call for help, nearby people started searching for the girl but found her dead. Later, they pulled her out of the water. Soon, the police were alerted, who quickly reached the spot and sent the girl's body to the Government Rural Hospital in Dahiwadi for post-mortem. Thane Shocker: Woman Kills 1-Year-Old Son by Throwing Him in Water Tank After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Maharashtra’s Vasind.

Over there, doctors confirmed the student's passing. Later, the girl's body was handed over to her creative after a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, officials of the Dahiwadi police station have begun investigating the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

