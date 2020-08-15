Tonk, Aug 15: Blow conch shells, sit in the mud, drink juices of fruit leaves to increase immunity -- these are some of the million dollar suggestions by Rajasthan's BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria.

The Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP uploaded a long video on his Facebook account in which the politician can be seen sitting in mud and blowing conch shells.

Jaunapuria reasons, "I believe that if your lungs and kidney are clear and functioning well... blowing conch shell is a big thing. I can blow a conch for nearly 2 minutes, earlier I couldn't do it for more than 10-20 seconds".

BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria claims mud pack, blowing of conch shell boosts immunity against coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kDN0CLKv6T — Newsd (@GetNewsd) August 14, 2020

The MP also went around picking fruits and vegetables, eating raw okra, chillies and even leaves that he plucked from various trees.

"You will not get immunity by taking medicines. You will only get immunity naturally. You should go out, into the rain, sit in the mud, go cycling, blow conch shells, eat desi food. There is no need to eat medicines for immunity," was the BJP MP's expert suggestion.

"Ap khate rahiye, mai mana nahi karta (You keep consuming medicine, I am not stopping you)," added the MP towards the end of the video. But he already claimed that they won't help much in immunity building.

Jaunapuria joins a league of politicians who have made headlines for their suggestions on fighting Covid-19 -- from eating papad (as suggested by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal) to using cow urine (as prescribed by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh).

Meghwal too had recently endorsed a "papad" brand claiming that consuming it would help fight the deadly coronavirus and later making fresh headlines when he tested positive for Covid-19.

