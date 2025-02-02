Chennai, February 2: A tragic incident occurred on Friday evening in Avadi when a rusted goalpost collapsed on a Class II student, Advik, killing him. The accident happened around 5:30 PM at a municipal playground near the air force quarters while Advik was playing football with his schoolmates.

Eyewitnesses stated that the metal goalpost, approximately eight feet tall, had been in a deteriorated state for months, with visible rust and decay at its base. Despite previous concerns raised by locals about its condition, no action had been taken. As the goalpost collapsed, it struck Advik on the head. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital within 30 minutes, but he succumbed to his injuries. Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction.

Advik’s father, Rajesh, is employed at a private firm in Chennai, and the family had settled in Mutha Pudupet a few years ago. Teachers at the Air Force school described Advik as a bright student excelling in academics and sports. Etah: Prank Turns Tragic as 9-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Being Shooed by 6-Year-Old Girl.

Avadi police have launched an investigation to determine accountability for the playground’s maintenance. Senior officials visited the site and ordered the removal of all unsafe play equipment. Authorities have sealed the playground until the inquiry is complete.

In response to the tragedy, the local residents’ welfare association has demanded regular safety audits and the installation of certified, safe play equipment. They have also submitted a formal request for improved maintenance of public playgrounds. Police are currently recording witness statements and examining the facility’s maintenance records to hold those responsible accountable.

