Chennai, February 28: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the sate till March 31. As per the state government’s order, the district administrations should strictly impose COVID-19 protocols issued by the Centre. However, no strict measures were brought in by the E Palaniswami government other than issued by the Centre.

The state government asked district administrations to make sure people are following measures to contain COVID-19, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Violators of the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly punished. 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination to Begin in India From March 1; CoWIN Registration From 9am Tomorrow; Know More Details Here

Meanwhile, offices, shops, and marketplaces, will continue to function with staggered working hours. Containment zones in the state will be demarcated to a microlevel, and municipal corporations have been directed to make sure preventive measures are strictly followed in these areas. MHA Extends Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment Till March 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India.

International flight services will remain suspended in the state except for essential and permitted services. The district administrations are reportedly asked to use provisions of section 144 as far as possible.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the death toll to 12,496. Recoveries eclipsed new cases, with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state. Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).