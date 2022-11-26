Chennai, November 26: In a strange incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly pretended to be a policeman and collected fines from people across several areas of the city. The man was arrested by the police and it was revealed that he collected a fine of Rs 25,000 from a person smoking in public. Pune: Doctor Duped Of Rs 1.75 Lakh By Man Posing As Police Officer; Case Registered.

As per the report by the Indian Express, the man has been identified as S Don Steward. The complaint was filed by one R Kesavan (24), a resident of Arumbakkam, who was smoking near Ethiraj Salai near Egmore when a person on a bike with a ‘police’ sticker on it approached him. In his complaint, Kesavan said, the man told he was a policeman and asked to pay a fine for smoking in public. The man then took him to a nearby ATM and was made to withdraw Rs 25,000. After collecting the money, the person fled the spot, the complainant added. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: ‘Fake’ Policeman Rapes Two Minor Girls Who Were Celebrating New Year With Male Friends; Arrested.

The police started a probe after receiving a complaint. After analysing CCTV visuals from the locality, the police nabbed the accused. According to the police, the accused had been duping people by collecting fines in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The accused was remanded to judicial custody. Reportedly, Steward had been working as a Home Guard and had quit his job a few months ago. To earn money, he pretended to be a cop and was conning people.

