Chennai, September 6: A large number of people gathered at a ground in Tamil Nadu to play cricket and were seen flouting social distancing norms. Scores of people were seen playing cricket without wearing a face mask, which has been made mandatory by the government owing to coronavirus pandemic. The incident was reported in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar area on Sunday. It must be noted that Chennai is the worst-affected region by coronavirus in the southern state.

A video of boys playing cricket at the playground was shared by ANI. In the 0.40 second video, it is seen that the boys are interacting with each other in groups without wearing a mask. The incident comes at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,632 Coronavirus Cases, Registers Highest Recoveries in Past 24 Hours.

Here's the tweet:

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: A large number of people gather to play cricket in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar area. There are total 4,57,697 #COVID19 cases in the state including 51,583 active cases and 7,748 deaths, as per the latest state health department's bulletin. pic.twitter.com/WWu5EPf37h — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,57,697 with 5,870 new cases on Saturday. With 61 more fatalities, the death toll in the southern state rose to 7,748, while cumulative recoveries inched close to the four lakh mark. Of the new infections reported, Chennai logged 965 cases while its nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together reported 689 cases. With 5,859 patients being discharged from many hospitals, the total recoveries and active cases stood at 3,98,366 and 51,583 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).