Pune, March 11: Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a Pune-based employee union for IT/ITes firms, on Thursday filed a complaint against Tata Technologies with the Labour Commissioner's office in Pune. The complaint was filed after the IT company under the Tata Group terminated around 800 people.

"We have received complaints from employees of Tata Technologies, Hinjewadi, Pune regarding illegal termination of employment to maintain the profitability of business under Covid-19 Pandemic," the complaint said. TCS Has Announced Permanent Work From Home For Employees For Next Two Years.

Tata Technologies spokesperson, however, denied the allegations in a statement, Business Standard reported. “We categorically deny claims being circulated in the social media about 800 employees being terminated by Tata Technologies. This statement is false and sensational in nature and seeks to add colour to a business process undertaken over six months age," the spokesperson said.

In June 2020, Tata Technologies had put around 400 employees on the bench due to a business slowdown. These employees were not provided with any salary but had access to corporate health insurance. On March 1, 2021, around 800-1000 employees received termination notices.

The NITES took the matter to the Labour Department after they received complaints from the employees of Tata Technologies.

Tata Technologies has denied claims about firing 800 employees but confirmed that some employees have been asked to leave due to fewer projects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).