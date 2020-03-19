Thank Doctors, Nurses, Media People, Delivery Executives, And Those Working Round The Clock Amid Coronavirus Outbreak by Ringing a Bell, Clapping on Sunday at 5 PM: Narendra Modi Appeals to People

PM Modi addressing the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation on Thursday over the coronavirus outbreak, asked the countrymen to express gratitude to those at the forefront of combating the coronavirus outbreak. Modi appealed the nation to thank the medical staff and other personnel involved in the battle against COVID-19 at 5 pm (IST) on Sunday. 'Janata Curfew' Announced by PM Narendra Modi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Imposed on Sunday From 7 am to 9 pm.

Modi appealed the nation to thank the doctors, nurses, media personnel, delivery executives and those working strenuously following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Modi said the nation must ring the bells and clap at 5 pm on Sunday to mark their gratitude towards those combating coronavirus. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

"For last two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5 o'clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 minutes to salute and encourage them," the PM said.

Update by ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 173 on Thursday, with the fourth fatality being confirmed. A 72-year-old man suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to death in Punjab. Despite the number of coronavirus cases, India is said to be in "stage 2" of the coronavirus outbreak. This means that the disease is now spreading only to those who got in touch with COVID-19 patients who returned from abroad. The authorities are working extensively to prevent coronavirus from turning into a community outbreak.