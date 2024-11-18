Mumbai, November 18: In a shocking turn of events in Gujranwala, Pakistan, a beggar family has sparked widespread disbelief by hosting an extravagant feast for about 20,000 people despite claiming to live off begging. The lavish event, organized to mark the 40th day of the family's grandmother's death, cost a staggering 1.25 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately INR 38 lakh). The family not only provided a grand spread but also arranged for 2,000 vehicles to transport guests to the venue near Rahwali Railway Station, raising questions about the true financial status of those who often rely on charity.

The feast, which included a wide selection of traditional dishes like Siri Paye, murabba, mutton, naan matar ganj (sweet rice), and various desserts, was a sight to behold. In order to cater to the massive crowd, around 250 goats were slaughtered. As videos of the grand event surfaced, showing the immense scale of the gathering, they quickly went viral.

Netizens React To Grand Feast By Beggar

While some applauded the family for their generosity, many others were left questioning how a family living off begging could fund such a lavish occasion, leading to widespread speculation about the source of their wealth.

'Beggar is Richer Than Me'

Ye bhikari to mjh se zyada ameer ha — Zara 🍓 (@Ghumnaam72) November 17, 2024

'Time To Join The Beggar Community'

Meko begger community join karni hi paregi ab 😭 — Asad khan (@Rio_k50) November 17, 2024

X User Shares His View

Wahh kia baat h yaqeen nae aa rha — Muhammad Usman Nisar (@m_usman_rao) November 17, 2024

Netizen Says He Enjoyed Watching the Video

I enjoyed watching the video — President carter (@cartervee04) November 17, 2024

The lavish spending has sparked debates online, with some admiring the family's generosity while others pointed out inconsistencies in their claim of financial hardship given the extravagant nature of the event.

