The internet is currently captivated by back-to-back controversies involving young influencers and their private, unauthorised videos getting leaked online. In Pakistan, TikTokers and other influencers face the wrath of criticism after intimate videos of them were massively shared online. The streak started with Minahil Malik, who took over the global trend after a video allegedly featuring her with a friend in a private moment was leaked online. This was followed by another Pakistani TikToker named Imsha Rehman, who found herself in a similar controversy and immediately quit social media to avoid backlash. Now, Pakistani influencer Mathira is at the centre of a similar controversy. The TikToker’s private MMS leak caused a heated debate online. Mathira's Private Video Leaked Online: Pakistani Influencer's Explicit MMS Surfaces on Social Media, Here's What We Know So Far.

Who Is Mathira?

Mathira Mohammad, famously known as Mathira, is a Pakistani model, television host, dancer, singer and actress. She has a massive following on her social media handles, including TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, Mathira has appeared in several music videos and hosted television shows, earning her huge fame. Her earlier education was completed in Zimbabwe before she moved to Pakistan with her family following the Zimbabwe unrest. According to reports, she was married to Punjabi singer Farran J Mirza from 2012 to 2018. Who Is Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman? Why Has She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts? Meet Star Influencer Whose Intimate Video Leak Made Her Viral Sensation.

Pakistani Influencer Mathira

Mathira’s intimate video leak highlights the significance of online safety. While the authenticity of the alleged videos remains unverified, the leak has sparked heated debates online. Mathira’s followers have rallied behind her, calling the leak a deliberate move to vilify her image. Who Is Minahil Malik? All About the Pakistani TikTok Star as Her Dance Video Goes Viral Amid MMS Leak Controversy.

Mathira's Viral Instagram Reel

Mathira, too, came forward and stated that the videos are fake and doctored. “People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsence,” read her post.

Mathira's Reaction Over Her Alleged Private Video Leak

People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! 🙏🏻 Keep me out of this trashy nonsence .. — Mathira (@IamMathira) November 13, 2024

In her Instagram stories, Mathira addressed the leak further and expressed disappointment at the people who are trying to profit from it by sharing the videos online. She further noted that the perpetrators will have to face the authorities for the consequences of such actions.

Mathira's Stunning Pictures

Cybercrime is a constant threat to the society. Many popular faces and content creators have become unfortunate victims of private MMS leaks, highlighting the urgent need for online safety.

