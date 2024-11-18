The NFL has always had thrilling games and star-studded entertainment. This year’s Christmas Day match between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans promises to be exciting. Netflix, which will stream the game, has announced a showstopping half-time performance and it will be none other than Beyonce herself. Beyonce will perform during the game’s half-time at the NRG stadium. Her presence will make an exciting match even more spectacular. The announcement video featured Beyonce in a chic outfit, a cowboy hat, a rose-covered car and a football. With Beyonce in the lineup, the game is sure to be a perfect holiday treat! The Unlucky Few: NFL Teams That Have Never Been to the Super Bowl.

Beyonce to Perform at NFL Game

BEYONCÉ NFL Halftime Show - Ravens vs Texans Christmas Day on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5WnkBTpWWw — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

Beyonce to Perform at Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans Match

