Kolkata, June 24: A legislator of the West Bengal-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) died on Tuesday, at a hospital in Kolkata. The deceased, Tamonash Ghosh, had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated over the past few days as the COVID-19 infection failed to subside.

Ghosh is the second legislator in India to be killed by coronavirus. The pandemic had, earlier this month, claimed the life of DMK leader J Anbazhagan, a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

An MLA from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas, Ghosh was detected with COVID-19-like symptoms in the last week of May. On May 27, he was confirmed to have tested positive for the contagious disease.

Ghosh was treated at three COVID-19 facilities in Kolkata, including Apollo and Woodlands. His condition, however, did not improve and the virus load kept on increasing in his body, as per the local media reports earlier this week.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the demise of Ghosh, calling him a leader who selflessly served the public. "He was associated with us for the last 35 years. It is a huge loss for the people," said Banerjee, who also heads the Trinamool Congress party.

Mamata Banerjee Condoles Demise

Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2020

Across West Bengal, a total of 14,728 cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far. The cumulative death toll on Tuesday surged to 580, with 11 more fatalities. Nearly 10,000 patients, however, have been discharged in Bengal and the tally of active infections currently stands at 4,930.

