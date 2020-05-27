TSRTC Buses Exempted From Curfew Restrictions in Telangana, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on has exempted buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from curfew restrictions, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday. Earlier, TSRTC buses were allowed to ply with 50 percent passenger occupancy. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also allowed the opening of all shops in Hyderabad, except on Thursdays, the CMO added. No Active Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Except in Four Zones in Hyderabad, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao; Automobile Showrooms, AC Shops Allowed to Open.

The two decisions are part of the Telangana government's plan to generate revenue, keeping in view the financial crunch triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to curb expenditure in the administration, the Chief Minister decided to continue 50 percent salary cut for the state employees for the month of May. The government also decided not to pay Rs 1,500 cash to the below poverty line families. Telangana COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Till May 29: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TSRTC Buses Exempted From Curfew Restrictions, Says KCR:

The deduction of 75 per cent in the salaries of the public representatives, 60 per cent of the All India Service officers, 50 per cent of state government employees, 25 per cent of the pensions will continue in May. For outsourcing and contract workers, there will be a 10 per cent cut. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by KCR at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.