TV9 Employee Roshan Dias Suspected to Have Died Due to COVID-19; Coronavirus Cases Rise in Media Industry

Mumbai, May 22: The coronavirus scourge raged in Maharashtra with a spike in the number of cases each passing day. Employees of several media organisations have been infected with the deadly virus over the last few months. In a latest such incident, a TV9 employee died on Thursday after contracting COVID-19. The media fraternity took to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay their condolences to the brave employee. The deceased has been identified as Roshan Dias, who currently worked with TV9 channel in Mumbai.

Recently, as many as 53 media persons from Mumbai had tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that these journalists will be kept in isolation and quarantined wards. The civic body had taken the swab sample of 171 Mumbai based journalists for COVID-19 tests at a health check-up camp of which the 53 journalists' samples tested positive for COVID-19.

Media Fraternity Pay Condolences to TV-9 Employee:

Corona has begun taking its toll in news organisations of Mumbai. Lost my friend & former colleague in Star News Roshan Dias. Dias was currently working with TV-9. He was a gentle, cheerful young man. RIP. https://t.co/5Qio4KAPku pic.twitter.com/wNEfdCihfs — Jitendra Dixit /जीतेन्द्र दीक्षित (@jitendradixit) May 21, 2020

Oh My God! RIP! https://t.co/0oBaB0gy00 — Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) May 21, 2020

On May 18, Zee News Chief Editor Sudhir Chaudhary informed that as many as 28 employees of Zee News tested positive for coronavirus, The condition of the patients was asymptomatic, Chaudhary said. "These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at Zee News have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine,mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage & professionalism. Sharing the official statement with you", he said.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country due to COVID-19. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 41,642 while the death toll rose to 1,454 on Friday with 64 new fatalities. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,18,447 and the death toll mounted to 3,583 on Friday. The country recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 cases and 148 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.