Kolkata July 1: On the occasion of Ulta Rath Yatra today, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took part in the celebrations by ISKCON Temple in Kolkata on July 1. The return journey of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra is today and this event is called Ulta Rath.

West Bengal has recorded a tremendous increase in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks In view of it, the state extended the lockdown till July 31. On Tuesday, CM Mamata Banerjee announced 'free ration' till June 30, 2021.

The return journey of Lord Jagannath features several practices such as the Senapatalagi, Mangalarpana, and Bandapana. The Gods are treated with a special dessert called Poda Peetha as they reach Mausi Maa temple en route. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Update: Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra on June 23 at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Takes Part in Celebrations by ISKCON Kolkata, View Pics:

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/mYGXp5thQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

As part of the ritual, chariots of Balbhadra and Subhadra proceed towards the main temple's Singhadwara (lion's gate) while Lord Jagannath waits for Goddess's Lakshmi's arrival at the Shreenahara.

