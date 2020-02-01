Union Budget 2020–21: Rs 2,500 Crore Rupees to Be Allocated for Tourism Promotion, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21. Catch Live Updates of Budget 2020 Here.

"I propose to provide Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21," the Finance Minister said during her budget speech. She announced that an "Indian Institute of Heritage and Culture" will be established under the Ministry of Culture. Union Budget 2020–21: Insurance Cover for Bank Depositor Increased to Rs 5 Lakh From 1 Lakh, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Depositor’s Money Absolutely Safe’.

"Five archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums - Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur," the Finance Minister also said.