UP Shocker: Woman Travelling With Two Minor kids Alleges Rape by Driver of Private Bus to Noida

Noida, June 18: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman travelling with her two children from UP’s Pratapgarh to Noida alleged that she was raped by the driver of a public bus. According to the Times of India report, the woman was on her way from UP's Pratapgarh to Noida to meet her husband along with her two minor kids.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case was registered at the police station and one of the suspects has been arrested so far. The victim in her complaint mentioned that the incident took place late in the night and the driver raped the woman after a backup driver took over the wheels. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Daughter Twice During Coronavirus Lockdown in Morena; Mother Acts As Mere Spectator.

The woman in her complaint mentioned that she was forced to move to the rear seat and vacant the front seat which she and her minor children were occupying. The woman was allegedly gagged and raped while the others were sleeping. Police are trying to nab the main accused who fled from the spot.

