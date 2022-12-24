Sultanpur, December 24: The decapitated body of a 20-year-old man was recovered beside railway tracks in this district, police said on Saturday. The body was found in Kurebhar police station area on Friday, they said. Noida Shocker: Missing Youth’s Dead Body Found in Greater Noida Drain After 10 Days, Probe Underway.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation. Station house officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Yadav said, "The decapitated body of Arif was recovered near the rail track. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."

According to police, Arif, the youngest of four brothers, left his house in the morning for a cricket match. His family members started searching for him when he did not return by evening and approached police.