Lucknow, July 26: A month-old newborn boy who was napping on a charpoy on the balcony was killed when a wild cat scooped him up and hurled him off the roof. The terrible occurrence took place on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. This is the second occurrence of this kind in western UP this month.

Reshma and her husband Mohd Hasan reside in a rented home in the Usawan police district's Gautarapatti neighbourhood. Six years after their marriage, Reshma recently gave birth to twins—a girl and a boy. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

In the evening, after feeding my kids, I brought them to the terrace and put them to sleep on the charpoy. I continued with my daily tasks after that, Reshma recalled how she unexpectedly heard her baby Rehaan scream.

I quickly ran to the balcony, where I observed a wild cat of a dark hue taking up my child in its teeth. Rehaan was in trouble when the cat leapt over the roof, but I was too late; my kid plummeted into the courtyard. He was sobbing in agony. I brought him to the hospital, but he had already passed away, she told TOI. Hasan, her husband, remarked that wild cat had been circling our house for the previous 15 days. But we didn't see this coming. Dog Mauls Baby in Rajasthan Hospital: Aggressive Sterilisation, Vaccination Key To Curb Canine Scare, Say Experts.

Ramendra Singh, the Usawan SHO, stated that the family had finished the funeral without letting the police know. There hasn't yet been a complaint filed. If somebody sees a wild animal in their community, they should call the forest service right away. Previously, 45-day-old baby was murdered by a wild cat on July 17 in the Agra district's Barwar hamlet, which is under the jurisdiction of Pindaura police.

