Noida, November 29: In a shocker incident, a man allegedly shot his 62-year-old father over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as Shyam Singh Nirmal. He received two bullet injuries. Nirmal is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. The incident took place at the house of the victim located at Mangroli Road of Greater Noida’s Jewar area. Gujarat Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Father Over His Drinking Habit In Rajkot; Detained.

After getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed Nirmal to Kailash Hospital. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim told police that his son Himmat Singh and his friend opened fire at him. The police have started questioning other family members and locals.

“We received information that a man has been shot at inside his house in Jewar. The police reached the spot, and he was rushed to Kailash Hospital. We have started our investigation, and prima-facie, it appears that the victim’s son and an accomplice have shot him,” reported the media house quoting Vishal Pandey, ADCP Greater Noida, as saying. Surat Shocker: Boy Kills Father After Being Reprimanded for Playing Games on Mobile Phone.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Himmat and his friend had a property dispute with Nirmal. The police are checking CCTV footage of the area during the time when the incident took place to identify the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched. Cops are probing all the angles.

