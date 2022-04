Rae Bareli , April 19: Seven persons have been arrested after a video, that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick feet of rivals, went viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested. Uttarakhand: Dalit Woman Cook Sacked After Upper Caste Students Refuse to Eat Food Prepared by Her at Government School in Champawat.

Class 10 Dalit Student Made to Lick Feet in Rae Bareli

#Casteism A 10th standard Dalit student was made to lick foot of upper caste men in Jagatpura, Rae Bareilly. The boy has gone to the Caste Hindu men to ask remuneration of his mother who worked as labourer at their field...https://t.co/JJ04eu1Cwcpic.twitter.com/rtc452UEuK — Harinder Pal Singh Ishar (@ishar_adv) April 19, 2022

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass outs of the same school.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).