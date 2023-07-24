Meerut, July 24: A dispute over second marriage led to two men being shot dead in an e-rickshaw at the Saifpur Karamchand tri-section in Hastinapur area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said. The two victims, one of them being the e-rickshaw driver, were shot at by motorcycle-borne people nearly 30 km from the district headquarters. According to police reports, Surendra, 40, was driving his e-rickshaw, and Arvind, 22, who was sitting in it as a passenger, were shot at by three to four men. Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills Four Kids, Dies by Suicide After Being Tortured by Her In-Laws for Dowry in Barmer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to gunshot wounds. According to a complaint filed by Arvind's family, Arvind had married a woman named Geeta in 2021 after the death of her first husband. Geeta had got married in 2002 to a man from Hastinapur who died in 2020. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Kills Son With Sword While Sleeping in Banswara District.

After their marriage, the two started living together outside their village since Geeta's sons from her first marriage, and also her brother-in-law, were not happy with the new alliance. Arvind's brother and Geeta in their complaint to police alleged that Arvind was shot dead because of their marriage.

The SSP said a case has been registered against Geeta's sons and the sons of her brother-in-law, and two teams have been formed to arrest the bike-borne assailants and other people involved in the murders. The e-rickshaw driver was killed in indiscriminate firing.

