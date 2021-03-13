Lucknow, March 13: Isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed very light rains and thundershowers on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Gusty winds also swept isolated parts of eastern UP, it said.

The maximum temperature recorded in Lucknow was 32.8 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius. Jharkhand Likely To Feel the Heat From Next Week As Mercury Is Expected To Touch 40 Degrees Celcius, Says IMD.

Fatehgarh was the hottest place in the state where mercury touched 35.5 degrees Celsius. The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state from March 14-16, the meteorological department added.