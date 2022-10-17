Mumbai, October 17: In a unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh' Agra, a woman fell unconscious while visiting the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. As per reports, the alleged incident took place on Sunday when the woman, who was trying to exit the temple fells unconscious due to suffocation. Officials said that the woman identified as Vineeta Sharma fell unconscious as there was a massive crowd at the Banke Bihari temple.

According to reports, after falling unconscious, the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she received treatment. Doctors of the district hospital said that the woman recovered after she was provided with primary treatment. At present, she is out of danger. However, the woman's husband claimed that his wife was left unattended for some time after she fell unconscious. Video: Woman Gives Birth to Child on Handcart Outside Mirzapur District Hospital, DM Orders Suspension of Responsible Staffers.

Speaking to the Times of India, Sharma's husband said, "There was a huge crowd at the temple when we went for Darshan at around 11 am. My wife started feeling uneasy and after quickly offering prayers we went towards the exit. People were pushing each other and I lost hold of my wife's hand. There were no arrangements for crowd management."

He further added, "Following high humidity and suffocation, my wife fell unconscious. My wife remained lying on the floor for five minutes. Later, after other devotees raised an alarm, my wife was provided treatment. She felt better after getting oxygen support." SP Sharma, Vrindavan police station house officer said that Vineeta, a local from Mathura had come to visit the temple with her husband and son. Uttar Pradesh: 2 Die of Suffocation During Janmashtami Celebrations at Overcrowded Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple.

The officer said that the woman suddenly fainted while she was trying to exit gate number 1. "She was quickly attended by the policemen on duty. After getting the required medical treatment, the woman recovered and later left for her home. The woman was a diabetes patient," he added.

