Dehradun, October 14: Schools in Uttarakhand will re-open for students of classes 10 and 12 from November 1. Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Tuesday said the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from November 1 only for students of class 10 and class 12. Schools across the state had been shut since March when the Centre had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Uttarakhand government's decision comes days after the Centre issued its guidelines for Unlock 5, easing restrictions. According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and union territories can start schools from October 15. Students can attend classes with written consent from their parents, however, attendance won't be compulsory. No schools will open in containment zones.

In view of this, the Ministry of Education has prepared Standard Operating Procedures or SOPs for the re-opening of schools. The SOPs are on health, cleanliness and safety while emphasis has also been given to teaching and learning keeping in mind social distancing. The SOPs include maintaining six feet gap for social distancing. Everyone will have to wear masks at all times. Frequent hand washing and respiratory etiquette have also been emphasised.

The Ministry of Education issued the SOPs saying, "Before the schools are opened, every part of the school has to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. Hand washing and disinfection have to be done. From making the children's seating plan to the safe transport plan and classrooms, emphasis has also been laid on the provision of time-gap between all arrangements for security at the entry and exit points and the provision of safe living in hostels."

