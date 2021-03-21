Mumbai, March 21: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has relaxed the quarantine restrictions imposed on the international passengers from Europe, the UK, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil. The civic body on Saturday released an order exempting foreign travellers from seven-day mandatory quarantine if they have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine. The relaxation is given to passengers belonging to six categories. BMC Makes 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Compulsory For Passengers Arriving at Mumbai International Airport From Brazil Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Other categories include, women in advanced stage of pregnancy, people with serious illness that require immediate medical attention, passengers above the age of 65. It also exempts the medical professionals who are coming in the city to conduct life-saving surgeries or attend critical patients, given they provide proof from the hospital then intend to visit. BMC to Carry Out Over 47,000 Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests at Public Places Every Day.

The list also includes passengers who are facing extreme family distress, which involves a family member being in a critical condition, death or accident in the family among others. However, such person need to provide convincing documents in the regard to the airport staff. Order further adds that both the parents accompanying children below the age of five will also be exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine.

"Passengers from the above categories may be considered an exemption from institutional quarantine subject to providing required documents to the satisfaction of In-charge Officer at the Airport. The exempted passengers shall strictly follow home quarantine rules and regulations and shall be liable for appropriate action for any breach of quarantine rules," the BMC said in the order.

