New Delhi, February 3: Light rainfall accompanied by thundershowers and lightning will be experienced in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of North India on Thursday, February 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the change in the weather conditions is due to the interaction between Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

"Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on February 4", it said. Dense to Very Dense Fog in Isolated Pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Assam & Tripura, Abatement of Cold Wave From Northwest India, View Pics.

Moreover, the similar weather conditions will be observed over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on February 5, 2021. The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures during next 2 days. It added that the minimum temperatures would fall by 4-6 degree Celsius over Northwest India thereafter from February 6.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and Pakistan and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level with the trough aloft with its axis at 7.6 km above mean sea level. The induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).