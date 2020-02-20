Wedding at Chennai Police Station After Cops Settle Dispute Between Fighting Couple

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Chennai, February 20: Police station near Pallavaram saw a wedding after police personnel amicably settled a dispute between a couple in a relationship. According to a Times of India report, police said the couple worked at a mobile showroom and were in a relationship for the last three years. The woman last month got pregnant and asked her boyfriend to marry her.

However, the man told her that he can marry her if she gets an abortion done. The woman lodged a complaint at the police station for cheating her. Police summoned the couple and they tried to arrive at an amicable solution. Both the sides came to a mutual agreement and marriage was fixed 10 days later. Mumbai Cops Caught Celebrating Local Goon's Birthday at Bhandup Police Station, Commissioner Orders Probe as Video Goes Viral.

As agreed upon the woman aborted her pregnancy, but the groom and his family didn't keep their promise. The woman again knocked the police station doors. Both the sides of the party were called and within some time, the matter was settled and the man tied the mangalsutra to the woman at the police station.