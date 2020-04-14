What is Stimulus Package? Know What India Inc Wants From Narendra Modi Government in Hope to Revive Floundering Economy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A child wearing a mask to get protected from coronavirus. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. While India Inc welcomed the move, they insisted on the need for a stimulus package from the government to rebuild the economy affected the coronavirus pandemic. As per estimates shared by industry bodies, India may be losing close to Rs 40,000 crore daily due to the national lockdown with an estimated loss amounting to Rs 7-8 lakh crore during the past 21 days. PM Narendra Modi Urges Employers Not to Resort to Layoffs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Makes 7-Point Appeal.

Due to the impact of coronavirus, several companies have already resorted to salary cuts, firing and furlough. The government last month announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package aimed at providing relief to those hit hard by the lockdown as well as an insurance cover for healthcare professionals handling virus-infected people. The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 10,000 on Tuesday and the death toll soared to 339, leaving no option with the government other than extending the lockdown. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 10000-Mark, Total 1035 Cured So Far, Death Toll Rises to 339.

Lockdown Cripples Economy

While this move of extending the lockdown was needed from the humanitarian grounds, but it has already caused a devastating impact on the economy. According to Nomura, the lockdown has crippled more than 75 percent of the economy and the Japanese investment firm has predicted that there would be almost 4.5 percent drop in GDP due to the effects of the coronavirus in the financial year 2021. Coronavirus Effect: India's GDP May Slip Below 3% in FY21 if COVID-19 Proliferates, Says KPMG Report.

The slower economic growth means that company earnings will be hurt, and that would hit the prices of stocks and certain bond. According to KPMG, the lockdown in India will have a sizeable impact on the economy mainly on consumption which is the biggest component of GDP. A KPMG report had highlighted that India's growth could slip below 3 per cent in the current fiscal if COVID-19 proliferates within India, the lockdown further extends and the global economy slipping into recession,

Job Losses, Pay Cuts