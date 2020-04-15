Wholesale Price Inflation Drops by 1.26% in March 2020, Govt Says Data Not Collated For Period Post COVID-19 Lockdown

WPI inflation rate. (Photo Credit: File)

New Delhi, April 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on Wednesday released the monthly Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) data for March 2020, which stood at 1 percent in comparison to 2.26 percent calclulated for February 2020. Last year in March 2019, the WPI was at 3.10 percent, informed the government.

Informing about the latest updates, the government of India said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1% (provisional) for the month of March 2020 (over March, 2019) as compared to 2.26% (provisional) for the previous month and 3.10% during the corresponding month of the previous year." The data has not been collated for period post COVID-19 lockdown. Retail Inflation Eases to 5.91% in March, Data Not Collated For Period Post COVID-19 Lockdown.

Earlier on Monday, Central Statistics Office (CSO) informed that the retail inflation in India for the month of March eased to 5.91 percent. As compared to the last month, the inflation figures suggest a downward decline, as the rate had soared to 6.58 percent in February. Year-on-year basis, however, the numbers mark a surge as an inflation of mere 2.86 percent was recorded in March, 2019.

The CPI inflation figures are factored in by the central bank while preparing its bi-monthly policy report. The easing or tightening of liquidity - through reduction or relaxation of repo-reverse repo rate - is also determined by the inflation rate. The RBI had, in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, enacted a spree of measures to boost liquidity by Rs 3.74 lakh crore to cope with the economic fallout due to the lockdown.