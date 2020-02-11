Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Pawan Kumar Sharma Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: The Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat is one of 70 assembly seats in Delhi where elections were held on February 8. In Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency, the electoral fight was between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The AAP fielded its sitting MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma who won the Adarsh Nagar seat again. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Sharma defeated BJP's

Ram Kishan Singhal. This time, the BJP nominated Raj Kumar Bhatia. Mukesh Kumar Goel contested on the Congress's ticket. The notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

In the 2015 polls, the AAP registered a landslide victory winning 67 seats, whereas the BJP could win just 3. The Congress failed to win a single seat. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter in January, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister. Burari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.