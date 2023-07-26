Patna, July 26: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become nervous due to the opposition unity meetings and alliance name INDIA, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) on Wednesday hit out at him. "Nitish Kumar is saying that PM Narendra Modi should speak on Manipur. I want to ask him why are you so concerned about it? You should speak on the Begusarai incident, people died due to hooch tragedy in Masrakh and massacres in Arrah happened," Paswan said. Manipur Violence: PM Narendra Modi Must Make Statement on Situation in Northeastern State in Parliament, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Whenever we ask you on these lines, you said that you do not know those incidents or you have a pet statement of 'Dikhwa Lete Hai'. Respected chief minister, those who are having houses made of glass, do not throw stones on others (Jiske Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hote Hai Wo Dusro Par Pathar Nahi Feka Karte Hai)," Paswan said. Monsoon Session 2023: Bill to Include Hattee Community of Himachal Pradesh in Scheduled Tribes List Introduced in Rajya Sabha.

Chirag Paswan Defends PM Narendra Modi

अभी बिहार के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी ने बयान दिया है कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री जी घबराए हुए है , मणिपुर कांड पर बोलना चाहिए । श्रीमान ! आप क्यों इतना चिंतित है , आपको भी बेगूसराय कांड पर बोलना चाहिए , मशरक में जहरीली शराब से हुई मौत और आरा में नरसंहार पर भी तो बोलना चाहिए था लेकिन… — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 26, 2023

Earlier, Nitish Kumar while reacting to the statement of PM Narendra Modi on INDIA name, said that he (PM Modi) is jittery after opposition meetings

