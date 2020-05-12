Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi For 'Failure' to Mitigate Migrant Workers' Crisis, Says His Address Only Gives Media 'A Headline'

PM Narendra Modi & Migrant Workers (Photo Credits: ANI/PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: The Congress on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'failing' to mention the hardships faced by migrant workers due to coronavirus lockdown in his address to the nation. The Congress said that the Prime Minister just gave a ‘headline’ to media instead of helping the migrant workers. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said that the country is disappointed as PM Modi failed to address woes of the labourers. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

Surjewala, in one of his tweets, said, “Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the “blank page” is filled with “Heartfelt Help of People”, the Nation & Congress Party will respond.” Lashing out at the Centre, the national spokesperson of the Congress said that the government should ensure the safe return of migrant labourers.

In another tweet, he stated, “Dear PM, The mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of #MigrantWorkers !” Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Crosses 24,000-Mark as 1,026 People Test Positive For COVID-19 Today, Death Toll Jumps to 921; Mumbai Remains Worst-Hit.

Minutes before PM Modi’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded that the Centre should pay attention towards difficulties faced by migrant workers who are travelling by foot throughout day and night. He also had urged the centre to deposit Rs 7,500 in their bank accounts. Gandhi, in a video message, said, “Mother India is crying as thousands of his children are walking on roads without having food and water. I request the government give money to migrant labourers and should revive industry by giving economic package to industries so that these workers could get employment.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister announced a massive economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to rejuvenate the Indian economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi said that the package would be aimed at improving the lives of farmers, labourers, small-medium scale entrepreneurs and industrialists who form the pillars of the economy. The relief package announced by the Prime Minister is 10 percent of the country’s GDP. PM Modi in his address, also announced the extension of lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission in India. The fourth phase of lockdown, he said, would begin from May 18.