Jhajha Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which is located in the Jamui district. In the Lok Sabha elections, Jhajha falls under the Jamui constituency. The 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar are only a few days away and the political campaigns are getting as aggressive as they can. The Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 will begin on October 28 and the results for the same will be out on November 10.

The upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in 3 phases, as against in 5 phases, which has been a norm. The first phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020 would take place on October 28 (71 seats), the 2nd one on October 3 (94 seats), and the final phase would be on November 7 (78 seats). Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Complete Schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls, it was Ravindra Yadav of the BJP, who won the elections from Jhajha constituency. In the previous 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Damodar Rawat of the JD(U) who defeated Binod Prasad Yadav of the RJD by a margin of over 11,000 votes. The main candidates in 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections would be Damodar Rawat of the JD(U), Rajendra Yadav of the RJD, and Rabindra Yadav of the LJP.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is one of the major elections to be taking place during the Coronavirus pandemic. It will be interesting to see if the Bihar’s electorate shows trust in the NDA alliance, or shift their loyalty to the Congress-backed Mahatagathbandhan. LJP contesting alone this Bihar Elections 2020 could be another surprising factor on the result date, i.e November 10.

The NDA alliance has named Nitish Kumar as their CM face. The Mahagathbandhan hasn’t named, but unofficially it seems decided that Tejashwi Yadav will be their CM candidates. With only a couple of weeks left for the showdown in Bihar Elections, stay tuned to LatestLY, as we bring you the newest updates and latest news from the (electoral) battlefields of Bihar.

