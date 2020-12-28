Bhubaneswar, December 28: Narasingha Mishra, a senior Congress leader in Odisha, was rushed to a hospital after he fainted on Monday. Narasingha Mishra fainted after Congress party's foundation day celebration in the state capital Bhubaneswar. A video capturing sudden collapse of Mishra during the Congress foundation day event was also surfaced on social media. His condition is said to be stable now. Kartikeswar Patra, Veteran Congress Leader, Dies at 79 in Odisha.

According to reports, 8-year-old Narasingha Mishra complained of chest pain soon after his speech. A water bottle was provided to him and Congress workers rushed to help him. However, he collapsed. He was then taken to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Mishra represents Balangir constituency and is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Odisha assembly.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Mishra's family and prayed for his speedy recovery. "After learning of the illness of Congress MLA Narasimha Mishra, I spoke to his family and inquired about his health. I wish Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath a speedy recovery and good health," Patnaik said.

Prasanta Behera, a legislator of the ruling Biju Janata Dal, spoke to Mishra and wished for his speedy recovery. "Talked to Senior Congress leader & Hon'ble M.L.A Shri Narasingha Mishra concern his health condition. praying to lord Jagannath wishing him a speedy recovery," Behera tweeted. Mishra, who observed his 80th birthday on December 23, had undergone a bypass surgery in May 2014.

