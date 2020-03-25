Omar Abdullah Demands Release of Mehbooba Mufti as India Goes Under Lockdown Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 25: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday demanded the release of all political detainees, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti. Describing Mehbooba Mufti's detention as "callous" and "cruel" when the country is under a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, Omar Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release all detainees.

"It's callous and cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the first place and none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a three-week lockdown. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them," Omar tweeted on Wednesday. The National Conference leader was released from detention on Tuesday. Farooq Abdullah was set free earlier this month.

Omar Abdullah's Tweet:

It’s callous & cruel to continue to detain @MehboobaMufti & others at a time like this.There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place & none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3 week lockdown.I hope @PMOIndia & @HMOIndia will release them — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 25, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar, his father Farooq Abdulah and several other politicians were detained and put under house arrest in last August when the Centre withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370. When Omar was released yesterday, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Glad he will be released. For all their talk of Nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most."

According to a report, the PSA detention order against Mehbooba Mufti is likely to be revoked by the Union Territory's Home Department. She has been in house arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for nearly eight months.