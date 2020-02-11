Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Dinesh Mohaniya Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Sangam Vihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 4: Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Sangam Vihar assembly constituency. Mohaniya defeated his nearest rival from the Janata Dal United Shiv Charan Lal Gupta with a margin of over 42,000 votes. Mohaniya is also the sitting MLA form this constituency. Sangam Vihar vidhan sabha seat is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. The constituency is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates were in the fray. Voting in Sangam Vihar for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The total number of registered voters in Sangam Vihar is reported to be 1,09,250. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Poonam Azad contested on the Congress ticket. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting took place on February 8. The votes were counted on February 11.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.