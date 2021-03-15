Amit Shah Takes A Dig At Mamata Banerjee, Says 'My Chopper Suffered Glitch, But I Won’t Call It Conspiracy':

I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy: Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Ranibandh, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/pGTt25SeLB — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

