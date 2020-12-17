Kolkata, December 17: Ahead of 2021 elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (EC) has started taking stock of the poll preparedness in the state. According to a Hindustan Times report, a team of poll panel arrived in the state to meet some senior IAS and IPS officers in various districts of south and north Bengal over the next two days.

In the meantime, the poll panel has also started the process of checking all 78,000-odd polling booths across the state to provide assured minimum facilities, such as toilets, drinking water and ramps, on the polling day. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Releases List of Leaders for State Election Management Team.

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengal later this week and address two rallies on December 19 and 20. Earlier this week, a delegation of the BJP from West Bengal met the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting early deployment of Central police forces to avoid widespread political violence during the campaign period.

