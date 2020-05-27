‘Where’s the Money?’: Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi Government Asks BJP on Devendra Fadnavis’ Claims

Devendra Fadnavis (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 27: In a scathing attack on the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday demanded Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to justify his Tuesday's claims of the state getting huge financial help from the Centre to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. "The Centre has yet to clear this state's GST dues of over Rs 18,000 crore for 2019-2020.... other things Fadnavis has claimed have not been received, whatever has come is for ongoing schemes? Where is the money? From where it came and which account it has gone?" senior Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab pointedly asked.

Nationalist Congress Party state president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said from Fadnavis' statements, doubts are raised whether he is a friend or enemy of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis Says Maharashtra Govt Will Fall Due to Its Own Burden, BJP Is Not Trying to Topple Maha Aghadi Govt in State.

"Instead of cooperating, he's busy vilifying all the good work of the MVA government, the state BJP thought it fit to give money to the PM Care Fund but not the CM Relief Fund, he has no faith in the skills of the youth of our state and made misleading statements," Patil said.

Congress state chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat targeted Fadnavis saying rather than working with the government or using his good offices to get a good financial package from the Centre, the Opposition is busy trying to topple the MVA government. The MVA leaders addressed a joint press conference on Wednesday, countered all issues raised by the BJP leader at his media briefing on Tuesday, and termed his statements as imaginary.