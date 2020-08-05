New Delhi, August 5: The wait for scores of Ram bhakts would end as the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be performed today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be laying the foundation stone of the grand temple that would be built on the disputed site that was finally handed over to the Hindu side via a top court ruling in November last year. The live streaming of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan could be viewed on DD News via the embedded YouTube link further below. LK Advani on Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: 'Historical, Emotional Day...Dream Getting Fulfilled'

Modi, among the five main guests at the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, would be leaving the national capital at 9:35 am. He would be reaching Lucknow by 10:35 am, and arriving in Ayodhya via a helicopter by 11:30 am. The worship of Lord Ram deity will begin at 12:30 pm. Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Here is PM Modi's Full Itinerary For The Ram Mandir Event on August 5.

Watch Live Streaming of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on DD News

The main pooja is expected at around 12:44 pm, which is considered as the auspicious time when Lord Ram was born. The Prime Minister, as part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, would also be laying a 40 kg silver brick which would symbolise his party's four-decade long struggle to witness the construction of a Ram Mandir on the site which was once disputed.

On the eve of Bhumi Pujan, entire Ayodhya was lid with earthen lamps. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appealed the city to develop "Deepotsav" on the nights of August 4 and 5.

The UP CM will be part of the five main guests who would be present at the dias. The other four are - PM Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and saint Nritya Gopaldas. A total of 175 other guests are also invited for the event, including Iqbal Ansari, the son of original litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case dispute.

