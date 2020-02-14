Sushma Swaraj 68th Birth Anniversary: Tweets by Former External Affairs Minister That Won Hearts on Social Media

Sushma Swaraj (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Sushma Swaraj was the most loved minister of the Narendra Modi government. During her tenure as the external affairs minister, Indians on foreign land received swift response whenever they needed help. She can easily be called the most "millennial" political leaders in terms of ideology, problem-solving capabilities and fearlessness. India is celebrating the 68th birth anniversary of the former union minister. Sushma Swaraj Dies: In Her Last Tweet, Former Minister Said 'Was Waiting to See This Day In My Lifetime'.

Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, at Ambala Cantt in Haryana to Hardev Sharma and Shrimati Laxmi Devi. Swaraj entered active politics in 1973. In the same year, she started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court. She was the first female chief minister of Delhi. Sushma Swaraj Dies: Five Incidents When Former External Affairs Minister Used Twitter Like A Boss And Helped Indians.

Here Are Famous Tweets By Sushma Swaraj:

Hilarious response to a man based in Malaysia who approached her on Twitter to seek help for his friend. The tweet, however, had a few grammatical errors, which the trolls didn't miss. Swaraj had tweeted, “There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar.” Read her tweet below:

Dadi Sa should apply for a Passport. She should get the Passport with these two documents. @prateek61296 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2019

The day when former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit died, a troll messaged Sushma Swaraj that the way he would remember Dikshit, similarly he would also remember her when she dies. In a witty reply, Swaraj thanked the guy. Read her tweet below:

Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

In 2017, when a Twitter user tried to troll her by saying that he was stuck at Mars and asked her to send Mangalyaan - II. Swaraj replied, "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy, there will help you." Read her tweet below:

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

When a Twitter asked Swaraj to help him in getting a passport for his 85-year-old who had only aadhaar card and voter ID. The former external affairs minister, replied, “Dadi Sa should apply for a Passport. She should get the Passport with these two documents.” Read her tweet below:

Dadi Sa should apply for a Passport. She should get the Passport with these two documents. @prateek61296 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 18, 2019

A man, who identified himself as Ali, said he would commit suicide if he was unable to return to India from Saudi Arabia. Responding to his tweets, Swaraj asked the Indian embassy in Riyadh to help him. Read her tweet below:

'Khud kusi' ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi. @IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this. https://t.co/ajU8EXyhAK — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 18, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was always advocated the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In her last tweet also, which was posted hours before her death, Swaraj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. She tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.” Read her tweet below:

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Swaraj breathed her last on August 7, 2019. From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport, Swaraj always came to rescue of Indians in need. Her demise created a void in Indian politics, which would be hard to fill in years to come. Her humaneness in the age of cut-throat politics brought her fans and critics together.