‘MAGNANIMOUS’ was founded by the visionary entrepreneur Akash Seth, who has established himself as a dynamic force in the business arena. This innovative group acts as a creative powerhouse, committed to developing cutting-edge digital and experiential strategies tailored specifically for the luxury fashion sector in India. Under Akash Seth’s expert guidance, the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend concept was born a couple of years ago, making a significant impact on the luxury lifestyle landscape. Over the past three years, MAGNANIMOUS has collaborated with Ajio, a major player in the fashion industry, to facilitate growth and enhance collaboration, thereby adding substantial value to their joint ventures. Y/ Project Officially Shuts Down: Paris Fashion Label Ceases Its Operations After 14 Years in the Industry.

The Luxury Lifestyle Weekend, encapsulated by the slogan “Eat, Shop, Play,” has emerged as a premier platform that intertwines art, design, and fashion, providing a range of immersive experiences. This event has captured attention for its unique offerings that engage attendees and reflect the essence of luxury living.

What Awaits You at the Ajio Luxe Weekend

The Audio Luxe Weekend takes a more conscious and progressive approach, carefully curating a selection of brands and innovative concepts to challenge traditional notions of luxury. This collaboration aims to provide an extraordinary experience that resonates with contemporary values and aesthetics, making it a truly distinctive event within the luxury lifestyle arena. Mark Zuckerberg – a New Passion for Creativity: Exploring Limited Edition Luxury and Transforming His Fashion Sense.

Scheduled for January 10-11-12, 2025, this three-day event will kick off under the expertise of top curators such as Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ashiesh Shah, and Shalini Passi. Anaita has been a powerhouse in Indian fashion; it wouldn't be an understatement to refer to her as the goddess of all things fabulous in both editorial landscapes and on-screen glamour. Ashiesh Shah is known for his stunning architectural designs and is recognized as one of the top 50 interior designers in the country, setting a signature benchmark in Indian interiors with his zen-like aesthetic. Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art patron and collector, has recently gained fame on television, becoming a beloved muse for many with her charming and divine traits.

Spanning three days with 14 categories and 250 brands, AJIO is the place to be for anyone looking to make a mark in the realms of fashion, art, design, or luxury. The schedule features Karan Johar for the opening night with his jewelry line and Chivas perfumes in collaboration with Kiko Milano. This will be followed by Gauri Khan hosting at the Privé lounge for her label. Throughout the weekend, numerous brands will host various guests for fun brunches and luxurious fashion experiences. Among them are House of Chivas X Kunal Rawal, Oceana Clutches X Rima & Rashi, Anaar X Anita Shroff Adajania, Renu Oberoi Cocktail Hour, Itrh Sundowner, a cocktail soirée with Ranbir Batra, Riddhi Doshi Cocktail Hour, and the final day will feature Self Portrait X AJIO Luxe, a brunch with Shloka Birla, Tara X Monkey 47, and the All Saints X AJIO Closing Sundowner, which will include Tryyst X Deiya, Cocktails with Nandini Singh, and another event featuring Wasuki Punj. The best in fashion awaits you this weekend. Get your tickets on Book My Show and dive into a world of fun, fashion, and glamour!

