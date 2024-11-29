Mumbai City threw an exciting event on November 27 at a stunning venue, attracting a guest list that leaned towards the youth, especially those in the social media scene like young achievers and macro influencers. Helios, the premium watch retailer from Titan Company Ltd., just announced that they're stepping up their game by bringing Charriol, a Swiss luxury watch brand, to India through an exclusive partnership. Now, Charriol is joining the impressive lineup of over forty global brands that Helios offers! The Allure of Perfumed Dusting Powder: How It Disappeared.

As the demand for luxury products continues to rise in India, companies are strategically leveraging the income levels and influence of macro influencers to create a win-win scenario. This approach is driven by urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes. The expanding middle and upper-middle classes are paving the way for brands to embark on a journey of premiumization. This strategic pivot underscores a dedicated commitment to curating an exceptional portfolio of global luxury brands, catering to the evolving tastes of consumers.

In a statement following the launch of the brand, Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO of the Watches and Wearables Division at Titan Company Ltd., asserted, "We are proud to introduce Charriol into our carefully selected collection at Helios, marking a decisive step forward in our strategic expansion within the premium market. Charriol watches, with their esteemed Swiss lineage and unparalleled craftsmanship, paired with cutting-edge technology, align seamlessly with our commitment to meet the sophisticated tastes of our consumers."

Echoing this enthusiasm, Ms Coralie Charriol, CEO and Creative Director of Charriol, declared, “We are thrilled to launch Charriol in India, a market bursting with potential and a strong appreciation for fine craftsmanship. With the nation's increasing affluence and aspirational buying patterns, our distinctive, high-quality products—featuring the iconic Celtic cable motif and exceptional Swiss craftsmanship—are perfectly positioned to captivate discerning Indian consumers."

Watch brands are confidently expanding their designs to cater to the desires of a new generation of young professionals who have greater purchasing power. This shift is driven by a commitment to growth and adaptability, resulting in dynamic collaborations that offer something exciting for every consumer category.

