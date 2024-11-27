The concept of "quiet luxury," characterized by understated styles and a departure from bold branding, is evolving into a new trend: quiet logos. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, traditional luxury brands like Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana have long utilized subtle branding elements, but now a wider array of brands, including innovative names like Wales Bonner, Miu Miu, and Loewe, are adopting more discreet logo designs. This shift favours logos that are debossed, stitched with tone-on-tone embroidery, or even presented in abstract forms, allowing consumers to subtly signal their brand preferences to those "in-the-know."

Prada exemplifies this trend with its effort to simplify its iconic triangle logo, aiming for a design that is more inconspicuous while helping the brand protect its trademark. This approach aligns with the growing consumer desire for subtle branding that still conveys prestige without being overt. The Backlash Against the Jaguar Rebranding.

However, it is essential to recognize that "quiet branding" does not equate to a complete absence of branding. Many luxury consumers still seek clear indicators of a product's origin, as evidenced by Bain & Co.'s findings that suggest a decline in luxury goods sales may be due, in part, to consumer preference for prominent logos over subtlety. Aspirational luxury buyers, who represent a significant segment of the market, prefer items that visibly communicate their luxury status.

As brands navigate this delicate balance between expression and discretion, it remains to be seen how the rise of quiet logos will shape consumer expectations and behaviour in the luxury market, especially as brands attempt to cater to both the nuanced desires of discerning clients and the demands of a broader audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).