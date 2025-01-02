It is the second day of the New Year 2025, and the excitement around the “new beginnings” continues. People look forward to the new opportunities and promises that the year will bring. This is why, apart from the 2025 horoscope, daily horoscopes for all the 12 astrological signs continue to be most searched online. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born on 2 January 2025 fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday today, you are a Capricorn. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (2 January 2025) to tap the potential success and positive energy. We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the zodiac signs. Embrace new opportunities with confidence. Trust your instincts and remain open to the surprises life has in store for you today! Weekly Horoscope for December 30-January 5: Astrological Predictions Tips To Follow for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today, Aries, your enthusiasm will spark new connections and ideas. Trust your instincts, and success will follow.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, Taurus, your practicality will guide you through challenges with ease. Stay grounded, and the rewards will follow.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, Gemini, your adaptability will help you navigate through unexpected changes smoothly. Embrace the new opportunities that come your way.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Today, Cancer, your intuition will guide you toward important decisions, bringing clarity to your path. Trust your heart in matters of the mind.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Today, Leo, your charisma will draw others to you, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth. Stay confident and embrace the spotlight.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Today, Virgo, your attention to detail will help you solve problems that others might overlook. Stay focused, and success is within reach.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, Libra, balance your emotions and logic to make important decisions with clarity. Trust that harmony will lead you to success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Today, Scorpio, your determination and passion will help you push through any obstacles in your way. Stay focused, and your efforts will pay off.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Today, Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit will lead you to exciting new experiences. Embrace change and trust your intuition to guide you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Today, Capricorn, your discipline and hard work will bring you closer to your goals. Stay patient, and success will come your way.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Today, Aquarius, your innovative ideas will set you apart and open doors to new opportunities. Stay true to your unique vision.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Today, Pisces, trust your intuition to guide you through emotional decisions and connect deeply with others. Let your creativity flow freely.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 2

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

