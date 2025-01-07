January 7 is the Day 7 of the year. It is also the first Tuesday of the New Year 2025. Tuesdays are considered highly auspicious in the Hindu community. So, what does Tuesday, January 7, 2025, have in store for the 12 sun signs? There are 12 astrological signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 7, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (7 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the astrological signs!

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Embrace new challenges this day, your energy will be contagious! As for love, a passionate encounter awaits, but remember to communicate openly. In the career department for Aries, a lucrative opportunity may arise; seize it with your characteristic drive.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Number: 7

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Focus on stability and security. Nurture your relationships. Embrace new opportunities for growth.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 42

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Communication thrives, leading to exciting new connections and opportunities. Embrace adaptability and navigate unexpected turns with grace. Focus on self-care and prioritise mental well-being amidst the whirlwind of activity.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 16

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Nurture your emotional well-being through self-care and spending time with loved ones. Trust your intuition and listen to your inner voice when making decisions. Embrace opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Number: 89

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Leo, your natural charm and charisma will shine today, making you the centre of attention. Embrace your leadership qualities and inspire those around you. Be mindful of your spending habits, as unexpected expenses may arise.

Lucky Colour: Cobalt Blue

Lucky Number: 3

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Virgo, you're a beacon of practicality and precision. Channel your analytical mind towards a creative project today, and watch your unique ideas flourish. Your attention to detail will ensure a successful outcome. Embrace unexpected opportunities that come your way, as they could lead to exciting new paths. Remember, your meticulous nature is a gift, not a burden. Use it to your advantage and achieve greatness.

Lucky Colour: Sunset Orange

Lucky Number: 28

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, you will be fortunate in terms of money as wealth will flow in. Your concentration is at the highest level today, and work seems to be done without effort. You have a lot of energy today; the more you pass it on to others you love, the happier you will be.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 55

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Today, you'll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm. Your determination will help you achieve your goals. Embrace new opportunities, and don't be afraid to take risks.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 11

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Today is a day for joy and relaxation. Family and friends will play a central role in uplifting your spirits, and you'll find yourself participating in social gatherings or family functions. Your relationships will flourish, bringing happiness and harmony. If married, your bond with your spouse will deepen through shared moments. Singles might find the day filled with potential connections or romantic interests.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 14

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorn, today is a day of opportunity and growth. You may find yourself in a position to make a significant impact on your career or personal life. Be open to new experiences and embrace challenges with confidence. Your hard work and dedication will pay off in the long run.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Number: 73

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Today, you'll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm. Your innovative ideas will shine, and you'll be able to influence others with your unique perspectives. Embrace unexpected opportunities and trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red

Lucky Number: 90

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pisces, today promises alignment with your goals and success, driven by intuition and positive outcomes. Relationships require open communication to prevent misunderstandings. Financially, expect gains and consider new opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Slate Gray

Lucky Number: 56

