With the rapid development of the Internet and the arrival of 5G era, the explosive growth of data will bring the amount of ZB-level data in the near future, and the storage demand will also demonstrate a geometric growth. As the essential strategic resources of the digital economy age, the traditional centralized storage will be far from meeting the demand.

In this context, on March 2, the first POC Lab in the United States was officially announced. As a pioneer of constructing the next generation of Internet Web3.0, POC Lab will make changes and innovation for the Internet infrastructure and business model and open up a new storage application market.

Disadvantages of centralized storage

According to IDC's statistics and projections, the amount of data generated in the worldwide has reached 33 ZB in 2018 and will reach 175 ZB by 2025. The explosive growth of data also gives rise to the outbreak of the storage market. In 2017, the global storage market has exceeded $80 billion, with a growth rate of 10%. The global cloud storage market has increased from $30.7 billion in 2017 to $88.91 billion in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of more than 20%, and the scale of the storage market is becoming bigger and bigger.

Although cloud storage services are improving continually and the price is also becoming more reasonable, the disadvantages of cloud storage is also gradually exposing with the increasing highlights of the scale, importance and privacy of data in recent years. Since of the loss of Facebook 50 million user data, the frequent leak of Tencent enterprise cloud data, the restriction of services, and the risks of quitting operation, the public has started to question the cloud storage, which claims to ensure the information security.

Take AWS, the world's first public cloud storage manufacturer, as an example. Only in June and August 2019, the service interruption and data loss in North China, Japan and the eastern United States, which were caused by the cutting optical cable, power failure and the equipment failure, had made many customers suffer great losses.

And in the traditional centralized storage mode, the data of users' information is controlled by the central organization. Once the data maintenance organization is stolen by its own worker or attacked by hackers, then information security will make no effect. In addition, before providing services, this kind of centralized cloud server must make a huge initial investment in room facilities and storage servers, which will result in high construction costs. And later operation also requireslarge amounts of money to hire professional engineer teams for continuous operation and maintenance.

Advantages of distributed storage

(1) Safe data storage

Making use of distributed storage can realize the real ecological big data security storage. First of all, the data will never be lost, which facilitate users to check historical data and the comparison between new data and old data. Secondly, data will not be easily leaked or attacked, because the data is stored in a distributed way, if attacked, only the data fragments stored in some nodes can be obtained, but not complete data information or data segments.

(2) Secure data sharing

Block-chain can realize the storage of data, namely the confirmation of rights, thus it can avoid the infringement of intellectual property rights and achieve safe sharing. At the same time, the application value and business value of the stored data can also be reflected.

In addition, making use of the block-chain data security sharing mechanism can also break the data barriers of various institutions and platforms and build a safe and reliable data sharing mechanism, thus making the data more valuable.

(3) Data trace monitoring

In the distributed storage mode, encryption technology is used to encrypt the stored data on the distributed storage platform, which will facilitatelater retrospection and verification. This protection mechanism mainly makes use of the unchangeable characteristic of data to meet the user's requirements for data security.

(4) Widespread participation

Distributed storage network is an open network, therefore, in theory, any individual or organization with storage resources can become a network node, and join the network to form a distributed, decentralized and global file system. Under the architecture of centralized Internet, the problems, which includes the security of data storage, the effectiveness of user cooperation and the cost of storage and bandwidth, can be solved.

The good vision of POC Lab's: to create truly valuable distributed storage.

POC Lab was founded in response to the general trend of block-chain and distributed storage. Its vision is to build and incubate a truly valuable distributed storage infrastructure for storing true data, and then building a public distributed storage network shared by the people.

For a long time, POW (Proof of Work) and POC (Proof of Capacity) are two big dig mining genre. However, because of the high energy consumption, high consumption, high noise and high cost of POW, POW is gradually passed by age. While POC, with low power consumption, low noise, low heat value, stable value, multiple working ways, widespread participation and other advantages, will become the mainstream of mining genre.

POC lab will also be committed to the ecological research and development of POC, allowing more usersto participate in the distributed storage network building as much as possible. Through the storage network, all the nodes in the network can be connected and the problem of data transmission and positioning can be solved by using distributed hash table. The single point transmission of point-to-point change can be changed into P2P transmission, which can provide users with a unified addressable data storage, building a more open, fast, and secure Internet world.

To sum up, distributed storage is a kind of data storage technology with low cost, which is also easy to expand and manage and can be quickly integrated. It will solve the hidden problems of security and reliability of centralized data center.