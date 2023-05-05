Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam has her playing a key role and Dhulipala justifies every bit of it. While she played a princess on the big screen, she's no less than royalty in real life. Especially her charming wardrobe that's filled with some stunning sarees. Sobhita in six yards is a dream come true and there's no other Bollywood beauty who nails it as well as her. Ponniyin Selvan 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares BTS Moments From the Sets of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus (View Pics).

Blessed with her tall and lean frame, Dhulipala ensures that she nails all her sarees with her signature charm. She's a designer's muse and she never disappoints. Her sartorial looks are so dreamy that you end up falling in love with her over and over again. If a classic saree looks warms your heart then Sobhita is the name that you must look up to for she serves them the best. To further elaborate on her saree closet, let's check out some of her best looks in them. Sobhita Dhulipala Was Jealous of Her 'Bard of Blood' Male Co-stars for This Reason.

In Issa

In Arpita Mehta

In Anita Dongre

In Manish Malhotra

In Nikita Gujral

So, which of Sobhita Dhulipala's saree looks is your favourite?

