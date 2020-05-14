Amyra Dastur Playing Dress Up for the Magazine’s Lehenga Diaries Is Right Out of a Modern Day Fairytale!

Amyra Dastur for The Magazine Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The millennial recently turned a year older! A delight to reckon with, courtesy Amyra's easy and effortless vibe. She has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. A svelte frame, pretty face and an infectious demeanour all make her a worthy muse for designer creations. A recent photoshoot for curator Pernia Qureshi's The Magazine testifies this bit to the fullest. Spinning those ethereal creations perfect for a summer wedding, Amyra plays dress up with statement jewellery adorning her already resplendent vibe. Furthermore, Amyra's striking features accentuated to the T work fully in favour of the ensembles and accessories.

The photoshoot has been styled by Shirin Salwan, shot by Vijit Gupta with glam helmed by makeup and hairstylist Avni Rambhia. The location for the shoot was the lovely Mumbai based home decor store, The Golden Triangle. Here's a closer look at Amyra's style. Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!

Amyra Dastur - Low Key Glamour Inspirations

Apt for a summer wedding, Amyra's embellished and intricately embroidered Preeti S Kapoor lehenga was accompanied by a necklace from Aharya, subtle glam and side-parted hair.

A tie and dye lehenga with floral mirror work blouse from Akansha Gajria, mathapati by Aharya, a necklace by Rhmmya, bangles from Rhmmya and Vastraa. Subtle glam and wavy hair seal the deal here. Exclusive! Amyra Dastur believes Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding was inspired by TV series The Trip.

A pink embroidered and mirror work embellished lehenga by Gopi Vaid was teamed with a necklace and mathapati by Rhmmya.

A heavily embellished beige toned lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor with a multi-hued bustier was teamed with a necklace from Aster and Vastraa. Subtle glam and wavy hair completed her vibe.

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.